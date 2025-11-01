A crew of three Chinese astronauts, including the country's youngest-ever, docked early Saturday at the Tiangong space station, accompanied by four lab mice.
The Shenzhou-21 spaceship docked at 3:22 a.m., China's official Xinhua News Agency reported.
That was about 3½ hours after the spaceship departed from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, powered aloft by a Long March-2F rocket.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.