Chinese leader Xi Jinping will meet his new South Korean counterpart, Lee Jae Myung, as both leaders work to rebuild ties between their two countries, after years of Seoul moving closer to the U.S.

The meeting will take place Saturday afternoon on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea, according to Lee’s office. It follows separate talks both leaders held with U.S. President Donald Trump, during which Washington and Seoul finalized a trade and investment deal that will see Korean companies channel billions of dollars into the U.S. each year.

In contrast, economic and trade links between China and South Korea have weakened, leaving Seoul increasingly caught in the middle of U.S.-China tensions. Some South Korean companies have struggled in the Chinese market amid rising local competition and lingering fallout from a decade-old dispute over a U.S. missile defense system.