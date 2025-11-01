Taiwan can't afford to hike its defense budget to more than 3% of gross domestic product, the new leader of the democratic island's biggest opposition party said, which could derail the government's spending plans.

The Kuomintang (KMT) controls parliament — and the government's purse strings — with the help of the Taiwan People's Party, and has close ties with China.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, who leads the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), aims to boost defense spending to more than 3% of GDP next year and 5% by 2030, following U.S. pressure to spend more on protecting itself against a potential Chinese attack.