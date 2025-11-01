U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth held talks on Friday with counterparts from China and India, among a series of face-to-face meetings at an ASEAN defense summit in Malaysia as Washington seeks to boost its influence and regional security ties.

Hegseth said on X he told China's Dong Jun the United States would "stoutly defend its interests" and maintain the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific, while voicing concern about Chinese activities in the South China Sea and around Taiwan.

He also hailed as "a cornerstone for regional stability and deterrence" a new 10-year defense cooperation framework signed with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.