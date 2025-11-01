Facing deepening fractures in the global trade order, Asia-Pacific leaders adopted a joint declaration that emphasized the need for resilience and shared benefits in trade at the end of the annual APEC summit Saturday.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders summit, hosted by South Korea this year, unfolded under the shadow of rising geopolitical tensions and aggressive economic strategies — ranging from U.S. tariffs to China's export controls — that have pressured global trade.

Ahead of the gathering, U.S. President Donald Trump announced trade deals with a number of countries, including China and South Korea. But he left before the summit kicked off.