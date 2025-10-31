While the American military blows up boats it claims are transporting drugs from Venezuela, observers say tankers shipping Venezuelan oil in violation of a U.S. embargo continue to navigate the very same Caribbean waters undisturbed.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has claimed a massive U.S. military deployment within striking distance of his country was part of a plan to overthrow him and “steal” his country’s oil under the ruse of an anti-drug operation.
Has the perceived U.S. military threat affected crude exports from Venezuela, the country with more of the “black gold” than any other?
