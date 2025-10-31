A stone's throw from Venezuela, in the eye of a political storm fueled by a U.S. naval deployment, fishermen from the archipelago of Trinidad and Tobago fear getting caught up in the tumult.

Between Venezuelan military preparations in response to muscular U.S. "provocation" on the one hand, and Trinidad-backed American strikes on alleged drug boats on the other, people who normally ply their trade in the sea said they are keeping a low profile.

In Cedros, a village in the extreme southwest of the island of Trinidad, a group of them chatted in hammocks on the beach, their boats unusually idle.