In a speech in Riyadh in May, President Donald Trump denounced generations of U.S. interventionism, saying the Middle East was only made worse by Americans who fly in "giving you lectures on how to live and how to govern your own affairs."

Those views apparently do not extend to Latin America, where he instead has been blatantly meddling in ways harkening back to an earlier era in U.S. history.

Trump has intervened directly to weaken the democratically elected leftist leaders of Colombia and Brazil and to bolster the right-wing president of Argentina.