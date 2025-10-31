In some neighborhoods of heavily Democratic Washington, Halloween displays with a decidedly political tone have long been a tradition.

But ahead of Halloween on Friday — 10 months into Donald Trump's second White House term driven by a conservative policy blitz most Democrats oppose — some residents are using the holiday to protest his policies with anti-Trump yard displays.

In a front yard close to the U.S. Capitol, Donna Breslin, 79, has installed an entire graveyard with 16 headstones to mark policy moves the Republican Trump has made since he took office in January that she says are killing off American democracy.