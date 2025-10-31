Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan criticized Germany over what he said was its ignorance of Israel’s “genocide” and attacks in the Gaza Strip at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Thursday.

The open public friction between NATO allies emerged on Merz’s first visit to Turkey since taking office.

Merz said his government had stood by Israel since the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and that he believes Israel was exercising its right to self-defense.