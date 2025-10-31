A demolished church, roofs blown off homes, shattered windows and debris-strewn, impassable roads: Hurricane Melissa dealt a direct hit to Jamaica's southwestern coastal communities that face a long haul picking up the pieces.

"It has been devastating," officer Warrell Nicholson said by phone from the Black River police station, a building that was damaged but has still become something of a refuge for people seeking shelter.

Footage of the area shows felled trees, smashed cars, downed power lines and ruined homes — a portrait of wreckage that is only starting to come clear as assessment is hampered by a lack of power and communications across the Caribbean island.