Families lined up at a morgue on Thursday in Rio de Janeiro to identify relatives killed in Brazil's deadliest ever police raids, and funerals began to take place for four police officers who died taking part in the operation.

Authorities have said at least 121 people, including the officers, died in the Tuesday raids targeting the Comando Vermelho gang that controls the drug trade in several favelas — poor, densely populated neighborhoods woven through the city's hilly terrain.

Many of the corpses of those killed were retrieved by locals from the forested area near the Penha favela on Tuesday night.