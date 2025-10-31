Russia said on Thursday that any dialogue with Japan regarding a peace treaty to formally end World War II could only begin once Tokyo abandoned what Moscow described as a damaging “anti-Russian” stance.

Soviet troops took control of four islands off Hokkaido — known in Russia as the Kurils and in Japan as the Northern Territories — at the end of the war, and they have remained in Moscow’s hands ever since.

Japan’s new prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, in a speech last week, scolded Russia for its “aggression against Ukraine” but also said that Japan maintains “its policy of resolving the territorial issue and concluding a peace treaty.”