The government is considering holding a ministerial meeting to discuss policy regarding foreign nationals as soon as early next week, government officials said Friday.

Ministers are expected to discuss tightening rules regarding foreign nationals acquiring land and strengthening immigration and residency controls apparently to cope with people in the country without legal permission.

Also on the agenda will likely be ways to prevent foreign nationals from not paying taxes and social security premiums, as well as measures to tackle adverse impacts from surges in tourists to Japan.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who took office on Oct. 21, has made addressing issues related to foreign nationals one of her key policy agendas. In her inaugural policy speech at parliament, Takaichi said her government will "stand firm" in responding to illegal acts committed by some foreign nationals.

"The aim is to address public anxiety and a sense of injustice, not to exclude foreigners," Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a news conference on Friday, clarifying the prime minister's remarks.

Takaichi's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party— also known as Nippon Ishin no Kai — have agreed to draw up a strategy on the country's population, including numerical targets for accepting foreign nationals, by the end of fiscal 2026.