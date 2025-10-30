The World Health Organization said Wednesday that it was appalled by reports that more than 460 patients and their companions had been shot dead at the last partially-functional hospital in El Fasher, Sudan.

The capture of El Fasher on Sunday after an 18-month siege has solidified the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces’ control over Darfur, sparking fears of ethnically motivated violence reminiscent of the western region's darkest days.

“WHO is appalled and deeply shocked by reports of the tragic killing of more than 460 patients and companions at Saudi Maternity Hospital in El Fasher,” the U.N. health agency's chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in a statement.