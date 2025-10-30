When Syria’s nearly 14-year civil war ended last year with the ouster of dictator and former President Bashar Assad, many Syrians rejoiced at the chance to finally return to the homes and lands they had abandoned.

The war had displaced more than half the country’s population, as millions fled to other countries and many more sought safer ground within their own borders.

But now, the country’s rocky transition to new leadership has brought fresh waves of displacement, driven by acts of revenge, sectarian violence, decades-old property disputes and Israeli occupation of land in southern Syria.