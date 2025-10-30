The progressive Democrats 66 party (D66) was on track to win this week's Dutch parliamentary election after voters dealt a blow to Geert Wilders’ far-right Freedom Party and threw support behind mainstream political groups.

D66 was set to win 27 seats in the 150-seat House of Representatives, according to preliminary forecast published by ANP after 50% of votes were counted. The Freedom Party was poised to win 25, a loss of 12 seats.

The result would put D66 leader Rob Jetten in a position to form a coalition government and potentially become the country’s next prime minister. Centrist parties won enough seats to give D66 options to stitch together either a center-left or center-right alliance.