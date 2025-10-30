Tuesday’s meeting between Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and U.S. President Donald Trump marked the first test for the man set to play a leading role in Japan’s foreign policy strategy — Keiichi Ichikawa.

Minutes before the two leaders sat down for talks at the Akasaka Palace, Japan’s top security adviser was already mingling with senior American officials in the room, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Ichikawa’s surprise appointment to the post last week was widely interpreted as a sign of Takaichi’s determination to forge her own path even in bureaucratic appointments.