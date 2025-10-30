The ruling Liberal Democratic Party will decide its proposal for economic measures, including those to address persisting inflation, by mid-November, the party’s policy leader said Thursday.

“We can’t revive the LDP without responding to voices from those in the field,” Policy Research Council Chairman Takayuki Kobayashi told an online meeting with policymakers of the party’s prefectural chapters. He thus vowed to reflect opinions of regional organizations in the economic measures as much as possible.

Regional organizations called for stronger measures to cut the impact of high prices, such as support for struggling medical institutions and elderly care facilities, sources said.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary-General Shunichi Suzuki.

Given that the LDP is a minority in both parliamentary chambers, Suzuki pointed to the need for flexibility. “We may have to accommodate (opposition demands),” he said.

Prime Minister and LDP President Sanae Takaichi has ordered the party to work out economic measures focused on the three areas of countering inflation, making vigorous investment for crisis management and economic growth, and strengthening the country’s defense and diplomatic power.

The government is expected to submit a fiscal 2025 supplementary budget to finance the economic measures by early December, hoping that it will be enacted by year-end.