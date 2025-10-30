Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived in South Korea on Thursday afternoon to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

On the sidelines of the APEC summit, Takaichi will hold her first summit meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in the southeastern South Korean city of Gyeongju later on Thursday.

“I want to make the meeting meaningful,” Takaichi said of the Japan-South Korea summit as she spoke to reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo before departing from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on a government plane.