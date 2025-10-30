The ruling Liberal Democratic Party, the Japan Innovation Party (JIP) and Komeito agreed Wednesday to launch a program in the 2026 fiscal year, which begins in April, to effectively make high school education free.

The agreement was reached at a meeting of working-level officials from the LDP, its new coalition partner, JIP, also known as Nippon Ishin no Kai, and Komeito, which ended its coalition partnership with the LDP earlier this month.

The parties also agreed to raise the upper limit for existing subsidies from the current ¥396,000 to ¥457,000 for full-time private high school students, and to ¥337,000 for correspondence school students.