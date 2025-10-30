The government plans to amend a law regarding the protection of personal information to introduce administrative fines for business operators that repeatedly commit serious violations.

During the ordinary session of parliament earlier this year, the government held back from submitting a bill amid resistance from the business community. Since then, the government's Personal Information Protection Commission has proposed easing certain regulations to facilitate the corporate use of personal data, pairing these deregulatory steps with the new penalties as a single package.

Amid intensifying competition in artificial intelligence development, the commission, now led by Chair Satoru Tezuka, is seeking a fresh start.