Lawmaker Kei Sato, who was at the scene of the shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the city of Nara in 2022, appeared at the trial of the suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, as a witness Wednesday, expressing his resentment and grief over the fatal attack.

“At that time, I was there with mixed feelings of anger and sadness, while crying,” Sato, 46, a member of the House of Councilors said during the second hearing of the trial at the Nara District Court.

Abe was shot by Yamagami, 45, with a homemade gun on July 8, 2022, while delivering a stump speech for Sato, who was running in the Upper House election that month, near a train station in Nara. Abe was confirmed dead later that day after he was rushed to hospital.