The Tokyo District Court sentenced a 46-year old tatami shop owner to 2 years and 6 months in prison Thursday for burning his girlfriend’s body and dumping it in the sea on Izu Oshima, an island south of Tokyo.

Sotatsu Yanase had been charged with mutilation and abandonment of the corpse of his girlfriend, 37-year-old Shizuka Takase. According to the indictment, Yanase burned and abandoned her remains between September and October 2024 near the island’s southwest coast.

Presiding Judge Osamu Imai said that the act was “brutal and trampled on the dignity of the deceased.”