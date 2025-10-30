Radio Free Asia, founded nearly three decades ago to report on China and other Asian countries without independent media, said Wednesday it will halt production after the U.S. government ceased funding.

The broadcaster had already laid off or furloughed more than 90% of staff and drastically scaled back production since U.S. President Donald Trump's administration in March axed most money to U.S. government-funded media.

Long a thorn in Beijing's side, RFA's closure comes just as Trump meets Chinese President Xi Jinping on an Asia trip seeking better relations.