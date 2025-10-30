Myanmar authorities announced Thursday the arrest of three artists for undermining the upcoming junta-organized election, wielding new speech laws that rights monitors say oppress dissent.

Myanmar’s military snatched power in a 2021 coup sparking a civil war, but is trumpeting elections scheduled to start in December as an opportunity for reconciliation.

Rebel groups have pledged to block the polls from their enclaves and numerous rights monitors have said voting cannot be free and fair under restrictions imposed in junta-controlled territory.