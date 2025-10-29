British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour Party slumped to its lowest rating on record, according to a YouGov poll that underscored the increasing danger the governing outfit faces on the left from the insurgent Greens.
Just 17% of Britons said they would vote for Labour if an election were held tomorrow, according to the poll published Tuesday. Nigel Farage’s right-wing Reform U.K. led on 27%, while in another record since YouGov’s data series began in 2001, the Green Party logged 16%, its highest ever. The Conservatives were level with Labour on 17%, with the Liberal Democrats on 15%.
With five parties on at least 15% support, the survey highlights the U.K.’s increasingly fractured political landscape. And while Starmer doesn’t need to call a fresh general election until mid-2029, it lays bare the threat Labour faces in all directions, with a round of local ballots looming in May that some in the governing party say could be existential to Starmer’s leadership.
