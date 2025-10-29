Israeli planes launched strikes in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday after Israel accused the militant group Hamas of violating a ceasefire in the Palestinian territory, the latest test of a fragile deal brokered earlier this month by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Local health authorities said the strikes killed at least 26 people, including five in a house hit in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, four in a building in Gaza City's Sabra neighborhood, and five in a car in Khan Younis. The attacks by Israeli planes continued into early Wednesday across the Gaza Strip, according to witnesses.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the strikes, the latest violence in a three-week-old ceasefire and which followed a statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office saying he had ordered immediate "powerful attacks."