The number of elementary and junior high school students in Japan who refused to go to school in fiscal 2024, which ended in March, hit a record high of 353,970, an education ministry survey showed Wednesday.

The figure, up from 346,482 in fiscal 2023, marked the 12th straight year of increase.

The number of high school students who refused to attend school in fiscal 2024 came to 67,782, down from 68,770.