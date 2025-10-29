The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its new coalition partner, Japan Innovation Party (JIP), on Wednesday agreed to establish a joint conference to coordinate policies.

The agreement is designed to help the LDP and JIP, which formed the ruling coalition last week, keep in close contact with each other.

The LDP aims to make it clear that JIP, also known as Nippon Ishin no Kai, is responsible for running the government as a member of the ruling coalition even though it has no Cabinet posts.

“The two parties will set up a conference body to manage policies,” LDP policy chief Takayuki Kobayashi told reporters.

JIP Secretary-General Hiroshi Nakatsuka separately told reporters, “We will work hard to realize policies agreed with the LDP.”