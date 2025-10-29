Among the gifts offered up by new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to U.S. President Donald Trump in their first meeting Tuesday was a putter used by Shinzo Abe, his golfing buddy and the country's late leader.
Displayed in a glass case alongside a gold-leaf golf ball and bag signed by Japanese major winner Hideki Matsuyama, the club was just one of a litany of references to Trump's bond with Abe that underpinned ties between the countries during his first term.
It is a bond that Takaichi, a protegee of Abe, who was assassinated by a lone gunman in 2022, will be eager to rekindle to bolster her minority administration and navigate thorny issues that might crop up such as defense spending, analysts say.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.