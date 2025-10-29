Court hearings are expected to end in November over an order to dissolve the Unification Church, which allegedly inspired the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe three years ago.

The Tokyo High Court is examining an appeal against the order filed in April by the controversial religious group officially called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification. The court plans to conclude the hearings next month, sources said.

The group is approaching a key juncture because the disbandment order, issued by the Tokyo District Court in March, would take effect immediately if the high court backs the lower court decision.