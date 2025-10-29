A series of court rulings in Japan has found key legal provisions on gender dysphoria unconstitutional, but the decisions have brought little relief to those seeking to change their gender identity, largely due to conservative opposition in parliament.

In 2023, the Supreme Court's Grand Bench ruled that requiring applicants to lose their reproductive capacity for a gender change was unconstitutional and invalid. Last month, the Sapporo Family Court issued a similar decision on requiring applicants to alter the appearance of their genitals.

Under the special measures law on legal gender status for people with gender dysphoria, individuals may change their legally recognized gender if they are diagnosed with gender dysphoria by at least two physicians and meet all five of the following requirements: be 18 years of age or older; be unmarried; have no underage children; lack reproductive glands; and have genitalia that resemble those typically associated with the sex other than the one assigned at birth. Individuals may amend their family register entry if related petitions are approved by a family court.