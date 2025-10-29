China is on track to lead the world in science — at least by one revealing measure.
An analysis of almost 6 million research papers shows that Chinese scientists are taking the helm in almost half of all collaborations with U.S. counterparts, a shift that underscores Beijing’s growing influence in setting the global research agenda.
The study, published Tuesday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found that Chinese-based scientists filled 45% of leadership roles in U.S.-China joint studies in 2023, up from 30% in 2010. If the trend holds, China will reach parity with the U.S. in 2027 or 2028 — the point at which both sides lead an equal share of joint research.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.