Pakistan said Wednesday that negotiations for a lasting truce with Afghanistan had "failed to bring about a workable solution," warning it would take steps to protect its people.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have been holding negotiations in Istanbul aimed at securing peace after the South Asian neighbors' deadliest border clashes in years.

The violence, which killed more than 70 people and wounded hundreds, erupted following explosions in Kabul on Oct. 9 that the Taliban authorities blamed on Pakistan.