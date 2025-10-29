U.S. President Donald Trump’s expressions of opening for talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been met, so far, with silence — and tests of nuclear-capable missiles.

North Korea said Wednesday that it had test-fired sea-to-surface strategic cruise missiles a day earlier, state-run media said, in an apparent message to Trump as he met with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo.

The tests were overseen not by Kim but by senior military official Pak Jong Chon, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, the North's official Korean Central News Agency reported.