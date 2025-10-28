The United Nations and France on Monday condemned Israeli fire near U.N. peacekeeping troops in southern Lebanon, after an incident during which peacekeepers neutralized an Israeli reconnaissance drone.

"We are very concerned about the incident that occurred on Sunday in which an Israeli drone dropped a grenade in the vicinity of a UNIFIL patrol, and subsequently an Israeli tank fired a shot at the peacekeepers in Kfar Kila in the UNIFIL area of operations," said U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, referring to the incident in southern Lebanon.

"Our colleagues at UNIFIL are in touch with the IDF (Israeli military) to protest vehemently what has happened. It's not the first time that we feel we've been targeted in different ways by the IDF (including) pointing lasers or warning shots. It's very, very dangerous," he said.