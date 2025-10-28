Fighting engulfed El-Fasher in western Sudan as members of a paramilitary group seized a key army base and gained the upper hand in the major city, the latest twist in a civil war that’s raged for more than 30 months despite repeated international attempts to broker a ceasefire.

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the Sudanese army, said the leadership in El-Fasher thought they ought to leave the city after the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) damaged it and killed civilians. "We agreed that they depart the city and go to a safe place to spare the rest of the citizens” more damage, he said in a televised speech Monday.

The base in El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, fell to the RSF on Sunday after a siege lasting more than a year, the unit said in a statement that was corroborated by analysts and humanitarian officials.