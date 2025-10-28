U.S. air travel turmoil deepened Monday as more than 5,600 flights were delayed nationwide, with air traffic controller absences surging as the federal government shutdown reached its 27th day.

The Federal Aviation Administration cited staffing shortages and imposed ground delay programs affecting Newark Airport in New Jersey, Austin Airport in Texas and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. Flights in the southeast were delayed earlier because of significant staffing shortages at the Atlanta Terminal Radar Approach Control.

Roughly 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Administration officers must work without pay after a budget impasse between Republican President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats triggered the shutdown.