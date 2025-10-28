Russia has committed a crime against humanity in forcing people to flee Ukrainian-held territory through continual drone attacks targeting civilians, a United Nations-backed investigation said Monday.

The U.N.’s Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine also determined that Russia had committed war crimes in deporting and transferring civilians from occupied areas of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region.

“Russian authorities have systematically coordinated actions to drive out Ukrainian civilians from their place of residence by drone attacks, as well as deportations and transfers,” the probe said.