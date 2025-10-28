Lawyers for former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday filed an appeal to reduce his 27-year prison sentence for plotting a coup to remain in power after the 2022 presidential election.

In an 85-page motion filed with the Supreme Court, Bolsonaro’s lawyers sought a review of parts of the conviction, including the prison sentence. The motion did not stipulate how much of a reduction in prison time Bolsonaro’s lawyers were seeking.

Last month, four of the five judges on a Supreme Court panel voted to convict Bolsonaro of five crimes, including taking part in an armed criminal organization, attempting to violently abolish democracy and organizing a coup.