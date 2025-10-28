Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her Vietnamese counterpart, Pham Minh Chinh, agreed that the two countries will promote exchanges at various levels to deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership during a meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Chinh extended his congratulations to Takaichi on her election as prime minister last week, according to the Vietnamese government. They met on the sidelines of gatherings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The Vietnamese prime minister called for Japanese cooperation in areas such as science and technology, advanced human resources development, digital transformation, semiconductors and energy.

Chinh also expressed hope for active people-to-people exchanges between their nations. He invited Takaichi to visit Vietnam at an appropriate time.

Takaichi expressed Japan’s readiness to enhance the partnership with Vietnam to a higher level.