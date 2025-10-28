Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi kicked off her first meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Tokyo on Tuesday, with trade and security issues on the agenda as Japan’s new leader looks to cultivate ties with her allied counterpart.

Security was tight in the capital, with some 18,000 police officers mobilized ahead of the meeting, a crucial test of Takaichi’s diplomatic chops as she seeks to elevate the Japan-U.S. alliance to new heights while staving off increasing pressure from the U.S. on defense spending.

Trump arrived at the ornate Akasaka Palace early Tuesday, where he was greeted by a beaming Takaichi. The two exchanged a few words in English, with Trump saying that the Japanese leader has “a very strong handshake” as they posed for photos.