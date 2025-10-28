The European Space Agency (ESA) opened its first Asian office in Tokyo on Tuesday in a move to deepen collaborative efforts with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Japan’s rapidly growing private sector.

The office will be located in X-Nihonbashi Tower, an innovation hub in the capital’s Chuo Ward, marking a new chapter in more than half a century of European-Japanese cooperation in space exploration and research.

The office will act as ESA’s regional outpost for industry engagement in both governmental and commercial space sectors — mirroring its Washington office that handles U.S. relations.