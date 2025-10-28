Tetsuya Yamagami, the man accused of fatally shooting former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2022, has pleaded guilty to the crime.

Yamagami, appearing in court for the first time since the shocking assassination of the former prime minister, on Tuesday admitted to the charge of murder when a judge at the Nara District Court asked him to enter a plea.

“It is all true. There is no doubt that I have done all this,” Yamagami said in a quiet, raspy voice before the court.