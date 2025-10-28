Beijing's top diplomat on Tuesday told his Japanese counterpart he sees "positive signals" from Tokyo's new leadership, after the country swore in a prime minister long viewed as a China hawk.
Japan last week named conservative Sanae Takaichi, who has previously said that Tokyo must "address the security threat" posed by Beijing, as its first woman prime minister.
But she has toned down her rhetoric and last week called China an important neighbor.
