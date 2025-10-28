From the moment U.S. President Donald Trump stepped off the plane in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, it was clear that he and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim shared a rapport.

The two smiled and shook hands on the tarmac before the American president briefly boogied with local performers. The crowd cheered as he waved American and Malaysian flags, before getting into a car together — breaking protocol — where Prime Minister Anwar lobbied for lasting peace in Gaza.

"I am delighted, truly president, to hear from you personally, how determined you are to ensure that peace is achieved in the most intractable areas — almost impossible, but you did it,” Anwar said, softening his tone on an issue he has been vocal on.