French authorities have arrested several suspects after a frantic search for the men who staged a spectacular daytime heist at the Louvre museum that gripped the world and embarrassed the government in Paris.

The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed the arrests on Sunday morning, adding that one of the suspects had been preparing to flee France from Roissy airport. Le Parisien earlier reported two men were arrested and said the other person was located northeast of Paris.

A search was launched after four people broke into the Louvre in broad daylight last Sunday and stole eight pieces of jewelry, including royal necklaces, tiaras and earrings. The brazen heist took just seven minutes, sparking recriminations and renewed scrutiny into the world-renowned museum’s security arrangements.