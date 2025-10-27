Argentine President Javier Milei’s party is on track to finish first in his country’s midterm vote in early counting, putting the libertarian leader on the brink of a major comeback from a September local election defeat that prompted a market selloff and a U.S. financial lifeline.

Milei’s party, La Libertad Avanza, received 41% of votes with 92% of ballots counted, according to data published by Interior Minister Guillermo Francos on Sunday. The main chapter of the rival Peronist party had 24.5% of votes, a much lower level than it garnered in a runaway victory over Milei in a Buenos Aires province vote last month. Milei’s party was winning in most of Argentina’s provinces when official data first published.

Francos said Milei’s party had won 64 seats of the 127 seats up for election in the lower house of Congress.