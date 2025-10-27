Left-leaning independent Catherine Connolly won Ireland’s presidential election after receiving 63% of the vote.

Her only opponent, Heather Humphreys, a centrist former government minister, earlier conceded. The 68-year-old former lawyer will replace incumbent Michael D. Higgins in the mostly ceremonial role.

The results from Friday's vote raise doubts about what confidence voters have in Ireland’s coalition government, which largely backed Humphreys after Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin’s candidate withdrew from the race.

There was a large number of invalid votes, some with messages criticizing government policy and the lack of choice in the election. Turnout was 45.9%, just slightly higher than in the previous presidential election in 2018.

While the presidency has few powers, Connolly’s win is a boost for the left-wing alliance of parties in Ireland, which grouped together to support her campaign. The largest left-wing party, Sinn Fein, chose not to field its own candidate for the race and weighed in behind Connolly.

Connolly is a former speaker of parliament who has been outspoken on social issues and has criticized Israel over the war in Gaza and Germany for ramping up defense spending.

In a term that lasts seven years, the role is often referred to as the conscience of the nation. Voting patterns differ to general elections, which have always returned governments led by centrist parties.

In a general vote last year, the main coalition parties bucked a global trend of frustrated citizens ousting incumbents, as a strong economy helped keep voters onside.